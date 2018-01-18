Same-sex couple sue Vistaprint after they receive 'resist temptation' flyers instead of their wedding booklets

Back to Ireland Home

A gay couple has sued printing company Vistaprint after they received ’hurtful’ flyers instead of the wedding booklets they ordered. Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg from Australia, only discovered the flyers the night before their wedding in Pennsylvania. According to ABC News, the couple’s blue and yellow wedding programs were replaced with around 80 flyers entitled “Understanding Temptation: Fight the good fight of the faith.” The flyers contained a number of statements that the couple has allegedly branded a threat to their sexual orientation, including: "The supreme tempter is Satan who uses our weaknesses to lead us into sin. You must understand where temptations come from if you desire to change the way you live.” The flyer's Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg received from Vistaprint the night before their wedding. Source: U.S. District Court for Massachusetts.

The couple have also claimed that the company has discrimated them and has failed to provide them with the same service as a straight couple.

The recently married men paid $79.49 (€64.99) for their order but were left to print their own booklets just before the big day at an extra cost.

Vistaprint has since issued an apology letter on their website.

"On January 16th, we learned that a same-sex couple who were married in Pennsylvania in September of last year ordered 100 custom wedding programs from Vistaprint and instead, received pamphlets that they felt were hurtful. To know that any customer could feel treated in such a way, especially during a time that should be filled with joy, is extremely disheartening.

"We have never been more disappointed to let a customer down,” they added.

The letter also states that a third party which fills Vistaprint orders sent Borg and Heasley the wrong order but the investigation is ongoing.