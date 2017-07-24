Samaritans volunteers reach out to communities for annual 'Talk To Us' campaign

Volunteers for Samaritans will be out across the country today as part of their annual Talk To Us campaign.

Every year on July 24 the charity hits the streets to raise awareness of their 24/7 helpline for those who wish to talk about their mental health.

Staff at branches in Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Waterford and Wicklow will be out from as early as 7am this morning.

"It gives our branches the opportunity to get into their local community and get people to know what we do," says Deirdre Toner, executive director for Samaritans.

"Samaritans mark the 24th of July each year to highlight that volunteers in our 12 branches are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year."