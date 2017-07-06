Safety groups issue warning about 'the floor is lava' craze
Safety groups have issued warnings over the latest YouTube craze where kids have to take their feet off the floor.
It sees them shouting 'the floor is lava', giving their friends 5 seconds to get off the ground.
Some have been seen running into busy roads, onto car bonnets and leaping on window ledges.
Charities are now advising parents to make sure their children find a safe place to play.
