Ryanair to continue cancelling flights until March 2018, affecting up to 400,000 passengers

Ryanair announced today it will cancel some flights until March 2018. The airline has already cancelled 2,000 flights over six weeks because of a backlog of crew holiday.

The airline says it will fly 25 fewer aircraft from November, and 10 fewer aircraft from April 2018, which the airline said would slow its growth (from 9% to 4% on a monthly basis) and free up aircraft and crews.

It will carry four million fewer passengers than forecasted as a result, up to the end of March, with a total of 138 million now expected to fly.

All affected customers have been contacted by Ryanair and offered a voucher in addition to a refund or rebooking.

"Flying 25 fewer aircraft this winter will result in a number of flight and schedule changes from Nov to Mar 2018. We have less than 400,000 customers booked on these flights and many of these flights have zero bookings at this time," a statement from Ryanair said.

"Less than 1% of the 50m customers Ryanair will carry this winter are affected and every one of these customers has received an email today giving them between five weeks to five months notice of these schedule changes, offering them alternative flights or full refunds of their airfare."

“We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected by last week’s flight cancellations, or these sensible schedule changes announced today," Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said.

"We deeply regret any doubt we caused existing customers last week about Ryanair’s reliability, or the risk of further cancellations.

"From today, there will be no more rostering-related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.

"All of the passengers who have been affected by these disruptions have now been offered re-accommodation or full refunds and their applicable €261 entitlements. In addition today, they are receiving a travel voucher (€40 one way/€80 return)."