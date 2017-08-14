Ryanair suggests a restriction of two alcoholic drinks before boarding flight

Ryanair is suggesting that passengers should be restricted to two alcoholic drinks in the airport before getting on their flight.

The company thinks people should be made to scan their boarding pass in bars and restaurants to keep track of what they are buying.

The company have also said a ban on selling alcohol before 10am could help reduce the number of cases involving disruptive travelers.

The Civil Aviation Authority reported a 600% rise in those types of incidents in the UK between 2012 and 2016.