Ryanair says there will not be another pilots shortage

Ryanair says there is no chance of another pilots shortage.

The low-cost airline had months of flight cancellations last year after staff were hired by rival firms leaving gaps in the roster.

Michael O'Leary and Ryanair spokesperson Kenny Jacobs

Since then Ryanair has begun talks with unions for the first time in its 32 year history.

Spokesman Kenny Jacobs says that may be just the start.

"We’re getting on fine. It was a big decision when we announced pre-Christmas that we were going to recognise unions - both pilots and cabin crew.

"Since then we’re in discussions now with unions in six countries and that will no doubt lead to more discussions with both unions in the course of coming weeks and months."

Meanwhile, the airline announced today that it has broken its weekly bookings record, taking over three million bookings in one week.

Last Wednesday, January 10, was the busiest say for bookings and the most popular destinations for customers included winter holidays to Lanzarote and Tenerife and city breaks to Porto, Milan and Naples.