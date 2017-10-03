Ryanair refunds 98% of customers affected by cancellations

Ryanair says it has refunded or re-accommodated 98% of customers affected by flight cancellations in September and October.

The airline has released its traffic figures for the month of September following weeks of controversy, showing Ryanair's traffic grew 10% to 11.8m customers.

"These figures include the 2,100 flight cancellations announced for September and October," said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

"We have now refunded/re-accommodated 98% of customers who were impacted in September and October. The remaining 2% of affected customers have yet to contact us.

"We again sincerely apologise to our customers for these deeply regretted cancellations.”

It has been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to a lack of available pilots.

The cancellations remain in place until March at this stage and Ryanair says 2% of those affected in September and October have yet to make contact with them.