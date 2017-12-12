Ryanair pilot strike in Italy may spark similar action here

A Ryanair pilot strike in Italy could spark similar action here.

Almost all of the 84 directly-employed Dublin based pilots that were balloted have voted in favour of taking action.

They want airline bosses to recognise a single representative body that could negotiate on pay and conditions.

Ryanair says it has received no notice of the ballot result and claims the move is PR activity.

It is not known how many passengers could be affected by industrial action as of yet.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association will meet today to decide its response to the ballot.