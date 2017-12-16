Ryanair deadlock continues; airline says it cannot meet union until Wednesday

Ryanair and the pilots union IALPA are locked in a standoff, just days ahead of Wednesday’s planned strike.

There were hopes of a breakthrough yesterday when the airline announced that it would agree to their demand for union recognition.

IALPA said it needed an urgent meeting with management to clarify a number of issues before it would call off the action.

But Ryanair says the soonest it can meet is Wednesday - the day of the planned strike.

Aviation journalist Gerry Byrne thinks the pilots are being cautious because Ryanair’s offer doesn’t meet all their demands.

"It has invited each of them to talks to recognise these unions and the representative bodies for pilots in Ryanair in each of these countries," said Mr Byrne.

"Now that’s not what the pilots appear to be looking for.

"What they appear to be looking for is a pan-European representative council."