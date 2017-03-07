Ryanair cancels 'scores' of flights as French air traffic disputes continue

Air passengers traveling to France will experience more disruption today.

Ryanair says it has been forced to cancel scores of flights because of an ongoing dispute by French air traffic controllers.

Travelers are also being advised that airlines flying over the country's airspace may also be affected.

The Irish airline says customers should check their website for updates.

