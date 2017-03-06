Ryanair cancel flights as French air traffic controllers strike

Travel disruption is expected for some passengers today as French air traffic controllers hold a strike.

Ryanair has cancelled two Irish flights, between Dublin and Nantes, and is advising all passengers to check their website before travelling to the airport.

Services flying through French air space may also be affected.

The industrial action is expected to continue until Friday evening.
