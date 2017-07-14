Ryanair awarded €250,000 after Twitter user posts about bomb threat

Ryanair is welcoming a US court ruling against a Twitter user who posted a bomb threat last year.

The account was traced to a man in Pennsylvania and legal proceedings were taken against him and the airline have said it will not allow anyone to undermine its safety record.

This week a US court ruled in Ryanair's favour and awarded the airline almost €250,000.

Solicitor with DMG Media, Michael Keely, has said it is difficult to remain anonymous online these days.

"It's actually much harder now to hide behind anonymity than it was before," he said.

"There's just so much simple technical information so they can actually get the material back to the computer in question quite regularly.

"We've all heard the phrase 'keyboard warriors' and that does seem to happen, there does seem to be a disconnect between people typing at a computer and realising what the consequences of their actions are.

"There's no doubt in my mind that people are much more rude on the internet."