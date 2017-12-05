'Ryan Tubridy is the only reason I checked my ticket' says Clare woman who won €500k in EuroMillions

A woman in Clare has claimed a €500,000 EuroMillions prize and said it was all down to Ryan Tubridy.

“Ryan Tubridy is the only reason we checked our tickets that night,” she said.

The woman had been disappointed she had not won a Late Late Show competition only to discover she had won €500,000 in the EuroMillions draw on Friday November 10.

“My friend and I religiously watch the Late Late Show each and every Friday night and we had entered the viewers’ competition with the hope of winning some cash to make the Christmas a little easier.

"Tubs didn’t announce my name and with a little disappointment, my friend joked that we’d be probably have had better luck in the EuroMillions draw that night,” she said.

The woman bought her winning Quick Pick ticket at Dunnes Stores in Ennis, Co. Clare on the day of the draw.

“We got our phones out and we each scanned our tickets on the National Lottery App and everything after that is a complete blur.

"I’m not a lucky person and I have never in my wildest dreams imagined winning a prize like this. It has been a genuine shock to the system so it has taken a long time for the win to sink in.

"Now that I have had a couple of weeks to get my head around it, I am going to make sure my family have a Christmas to remember. After that, I just have three things I want – to clear my mortgage, a brand new car and of course a cruise!”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery said today that excitement continues to build all over the country as the EuroMillions jackpot heads for an estimated €100 million this Tuesday.