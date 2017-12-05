Ruth Coppinger accuses Government of hoarding land and preventing house building

An opposition TD has accused the Government of hoarding land, preventing house building.

Ruth Coppinger also says the rent pressure zones are not working, and many people are still facing massive rents every month.

The Solidarity TD says local councils are not building enough public housing.

She said: "To hoard land during a housing crisis is akin to hoarding food in a famine.

"Thirteen councils didn't bother building a thing in the last two years and one council, Fingal, completed ten homes, that is 0.01% for the 8046 people on their list."