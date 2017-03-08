Russian crewman airlifted to hospital by Coast Guard helicopter

The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter airlifted a crewman from a Russian fishing vessel some 180 miles North West of Erris Head Co Mayo this morning.

The operation was coordinated by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Malin Head.

Owing to the distance involved, communication support, known as 'Top Cover', was provided by a second Coast Guard helicopter.

Both helicopters refuelled at Blacksod prior to travelling to the scene.

The Russian crewman was airlifted at 4.30am and transferred to Sligo University Hospital where he was admitted shortly before 6am.