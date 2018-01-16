Runaway success of Mrs Browns Boys secures Brendan O’Carroll and wife €2.8m windfall

by Gordon Deegan

That’s nice … the runaway global success of Brendan O’Carroll’s foul mouthed mammy, Agnes Browne has resulted in Brendan O’Carroll and his wife, Jennifer Gibney sharing a dividend windfall of over €2.8m in the last two years

New accounts filed by O’Carroll’s and Gibney’s Mrs Brown Boys Ltd show that the two shared a dividend payout of €865,760 in 2016 and this followed a payout of €2.04m in 2015.

As a result of the dividend payout, the cash pile at the firm decreased from €1.08m to €318,152 in 2016.

The appeal of Mrs Brown’s Boys shows no sign of abating with O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special the most watched TV programme in Ireland last Christmas.

This followed 695,000 watching the show on RTE on Christmas Day and this is added to 6.8m who watched the show on BBC1.

The accounts show that Mrs Browns Boys Ltd in 2016 recorded a loss of €773,486 and this followed the company recording a profit of €2.74m in 2015.

The accounts are abridged and no explanation is provided as to how the company recorded a loss in 2016.

The loss in 2016 resulted in the company’s accumulated profits decreasing from €1.66m to €21,217 at the end of the year.

O’Carroll generates much of his income from touring and is commencing the Mrs Brown’s Boy tour ’Down Under’ when he opens the 26 date tour of Australia and New Zealand on Thursday with three opening dates at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

The tour will generate millions for O’Carroll and Gibney - who plays Cathy Brown in the hit show - through their Australian firm, Mrs Brown’s Boys Australia Pty Ltd.

This is based on Pollstar figures for the 3Arena in Dublin last year where it shows that Mrs Brown’s Boys generated €1.27m at the box office after entertaining 31,069 over five performances between December 14th and December 17th last.

The Dublin comedian donated the proceeds of one of the performances to a number of charities including Peter McVerry Trust, Childline and the St Vincent de Paul.

The show’s global success has sparked a minor industry in itself.

Fans of the show can now purchase Mrs Brown’s Boys calendars, greeting cards, t-shirts, hats, mugs, t-pots, towels, key chains, magnets, badges, tea pots, tea towels and even wooden spoons.

The accounts outlining the dividend payouts give further evidence of Mr O’Carroll’s wealth from Mrs Brown - at an awards ceremony in Dublin, the 62 year old Finglas native quipped that he is not a millionaire but a multi-millionaire.

Accounts for a subsidiary of Mrs Browns Boys Ltd, BOC Productions Ltd show that it had a cash pile of €106,259 at the end of December 2016.

DVDs sales have been a major money spinner for the O’Carroll business with worldwide DVD sales of Mrs Brown’s Boys passing the five million mark since the release of the first of nine Mrs Brown DVDs in 2011.

Throughout 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 around one and half million fans witnessed first hand the hilarity of the Mrs Brown’s Boys live tours.

O'Carroll left school at the age of 12 and then tried a number of occupations of milkman, painter-decorator and pirate radio disc-jockey before becoming an entertainer.

O’Carroll’s role as entertainer involves him being an actor/director, script writer, playwright as well as a stand-up comic.