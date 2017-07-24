RTE to review ’role and gender equality’ following concern over pay disparity

RTE is to review "role and gender equality" across the organisation following concern over pay disparity.

The move comes after the BBC’s publication of top salaries sparked a row over gender pay inequality.

RTE Director General, Dee Forbes

RTE said that details of a review of role and gender equality across the organisation will be announced "soon".

The organisation added that as "an equal opportunities employer with a close to 50/50 gender split across the organisation, RTE takes its obligations very seriously".

The BBC last week disclosed the salaries of its top presenters as part of its new royal charter agreement with the UK government.

Of the 96 names published only 34 were women.

Since then RTE has faced calls to reveal the salaries of all its presenters.

Currently, the broadcaster reveals just its top 10 salaries on a two-year delay.

The organisation said it will bring forward the publication of fees paid to its 10 highest-paid presenters and will release the details "shortly".

Communications Minister Denis Naughten has said he wants RTE to reveal the salaries of any presenter on 100,000 euro-plus every year.

Mr Naughten wants this system to replace RTE’s voluntary publishing of its top 10 salaries every two years.

Following RTE’s announcement, the NUJ said the decision to bring forward information about top earners does not address the union’s concerns.

"The union, and our members at RTE, are seeking transparency in relation to the process of pay negotiations at RTE, including clarification of how and why individuals are offered preferential status compared to colleagues doing comparative work," the NUJ added.

RTE’s top 10 earners list from 2014:

- Ryan Tubridy earned €495,000,

- Joe Duffy €416,893,

- Marian Finucane €295,000,

- Sean O’Rourke €290,096,

- Miriam O’Callaghan €280,445,

- Bryan Dobson €195,816,

- George Lee €179,031,

- Richard Crowley €174,120,

- Colm Hayes €169,992,

- Derek Mooney €168,871.

- Deborah McAleese, Press Association