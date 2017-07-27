RTÉ staff call for publication of gender pay data
NUJ and Siptu members working in RTÉ met at lunchtime today to discuss gender and equality issues in the organisation.
At a well attended meeting staff agreed to call on RTÉ to publish within the next fortnight a gender breakdown of pay grades and remuneration data across the corporation.
The informal meeting was called to allow staff to express their views, in advance of formal engagement by the trade unions in RTÉ.
Staff also called for an independent external review to be carried out, examining gender and equality, by a panel the composition of which would be agreed between the RTÉ Trade Union Group and RTÉ management. They stipulated that the terms of reference and scope of any such review should be agreed by both parties.
- The meeting also agreed the following statement:
"We are grateful to, and supportive of our colleagues who have recently spoken out in the media on these matters.
We would welcome an atmosphere of openness and transparency in public discussion of the issues, with as little hindrance as possible."
