RTÉ settles Sean Gallagher case with 'payment of substantial damages'

Businessman Sean Gallagher has received “substantial” damages and an apology from RTE under a settlement of his action against the broadcaster arising from the 'Tweetgate' incident during the presidential election campaign, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

In its apology, RTE acknowledged the production of the RTÉ Frontline Presidential Election debate programme of October 2011 “fell significantly short of the standards expected by the public and required by law”.

Mr Gallagher was not in court but, in a statement afterwards read by his solicitor Paul Tweed, he welcomed the apology and the settlement.

Mr Gallagher’s motivation in taking the case was “not just about the unfairness shown to him but also about protecting the integrity of the democratic process and ensuring that what happened to him will not be allowed to happen again”, the statement said.

Mr Gallagher had claimed the Frontline programme featuring the election candidates was deliberately and unfairly edited and presented and directed by RTE in order to damage his electoral prospects.

His complaint centred on the use of a tweet mentioned during the Frontline programme which purported to come from an official Martin McGuinness twitter account.

The tweet said a man alleged to have given a cheque to Mr Gallagher for a Fianna Fáil fundraiser would be presented at a press conference the following day. The twitter account was not in fact an official Martin McGuinness twitter account.

Mr Gallagher claimed the broadcast was neither objective, impartial nor fair to his interests and sought damages for alleged breach of statutory duty, negligence and misfeasance in public office.

His claim included a claim for exemplary damages arising from comments allegedly made by broadcaster Pat Kenny in relation to "Tweetgate."

RTE had denied the claims and also pleaded Mr Gallagher had damaged his election prospects because of the manner in which he responded to particular assertions.

The case was initiated in 2013 but had been delayed for reasons including disputes about discovery of documents.

Today, Jim O’Callaghan SC, for Mr Gallagher, told Mr Justice David Keane the entire proceedings had been resolved and he wanted to thank the court for giving time to facilitate that. The terms of settlement included a requirement that RTE apologise, he added.

Paul Gallagher SC, for RTE, then read the apology.

It stated: “RTE acknowledges it made mistakes and failed to comply with its statutory duty under Section 39 of the Broadcasting Act in the court of the Frontline Live Presidential Election debate programme which was broadcast on October 24th 2011. “RTE acknowledges it should have verified the origin of a tweet to which reference was made during that broadcast and that the tweet should not have been erroneously attributed to another candidate’s twitter account. “RTE acknowledges it should not have broadcast the tweet and, when it became apparent during the course of the programme that it was false, it should have immediately corrected the fact that the provenance of the tweet was mistaken. As a result, RTE failed in its obligations to Mr Gallagher. RTE acknowledges that it failed in its obligation of fairness to Mr Gallagher under the Broadcasting Act and in particular (i) in the broadcast of the tweet without verification; (ii) in the failure to provide clarification on the provenance of the tweet within the same programme and (iii) in the failure likewise to provide clarification of the provenance of the tweet on the Radio One broadcast of Today with Pat Kenny on October 25th 2011. RTE acknowledges and fully accepts the findings of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Ruling of March 2012 and the findings contained in the internal RTE Editorial Review of the Frontline President Debate by Rob Morrison Report, published in November 2012, which identified numerous failings in the broadcast separate to that of the tweet. “RTE apologises to Mr Gallagher for its failure to comply with Section 39 of the Broadcasting Act and for the failings identified in the BAI and internal RTE Editorial Review. RTE acknowledges that the production of the programme fell significantly short of the standards expected by the public and required by law.”

Outside court, Mr Tweed, in a statement read on behalf of Mr Gallagher, welcomed that RTE had acknowledged their failures with due fairness and impartiality. The apology was supported by the payment of “substantial damages”, he said.

Mr Gallagher hoped this apology and acknowledgement of the BAI findings and RTE’s own internal report “will lead to significant improvement in procedure and protocol for the next presidential debate in 2018”, the statement also said.

"Sean Gallagher is satisfied that RTÉ have before the High Court today acknowledged their failure to treat Mr Gallagher with due fairness and impartiality in the preparation and broadcast of a presidential debate in 2011 which is supported by the payment of substantial damages," Mr Tweed said.