RTE reveal highest paid presenters and Ryan Tubridy tops the list

RTE has revealed its top 10 highest earning presenters with Ryan Tubridy emerging as the station’s top earning presenter.

According to the figures - which date from 2015 - Mr Tubridy maintains his position as the best paid presenter with a salary of €495,000.

He is followed by Ray D’Arcy who earns €400,000.

The figures show three women presenters make the top ten list compared to two in 2014 with Miriam O’Callaghan emerging as the highest paid woman on fees of €299,000.

The top ten earners are:

1. Ryan Tubridy - 495,000

2. Ray D’Arcy - 400,000

3. Joe Duffy - 389,988

4. Mirian O’Callaghan - 299,000

5. Marian Finucane - 295,000

6. Sean O’Rourke - 290,113

7. Claire Byrne - 201,500

8. Nicky Byrne - 200,583

9. Bryan Dobson - 195,913

10. Darragh Maloney - 188,803

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes has said the figures see the station maintain its commitment to reduce earnings while continuing to value the significant contribution of presenters.

She is reported on RTE.ie as saying it will continue to be an area of focus for her as she looks to reduce costs across the station.

Ms Forbes also said the issue of gender pay is an important one.

RTÉ are currently in the midst of a review of pay and gender equality across the organisation.