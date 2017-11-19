RTÉ employee accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with girl under 16

An RTÉ employee is to appear in a UK court tomorrow to face charges of attempting to engage or incite sexual activity with a girl under 16.

It is understood that the man travelled to Leeds yesterday, where he was confronted by a group of men who had created a fake online profile appearing to be that of a 13-year-old girl.

He was later arrested by British police.

He will remain in custody tonight before appearing at Leeds Magistrates court tomorrow to face formal charges.

RTÉ issued a statement this evening, which read: "RTÉ has been made aware of this matter, which is being dealt with by the Yorkshire Police Force in the United Kingdom."

RTÉ said that it will not be commenting further.