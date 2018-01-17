’There can be no backsliding’ in Brexit negotiations, Taoiseach tells European Parliament

The Taoiseach has told the European Parliament that we are at a decisive point for Europe.

Leo Varadkar is addressing MEPs on the future of Europe.

He said it is hard to imagine the Good Friday Agreement being made without Ireland’s membership of the EU.

"In Ireland we are now having to contemplate our future without the foundation that underpinned it," he said.

Leo Varadkar addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the future of Europe. Photos: The European Parliament/PA Wire

"That is why the Irish Government has been so determined to protect the Good Friday Agreement, in all its parts, and in all that flows from it.

"It is why we have insisted that there can be no return to a hard border on our island, no new barriers to the movement of people or to trade.

"The EU has consistently recognised the unique position of Northern Ireland, and the unique situation in which it has been put by the decision of the UK to leave the EU."

He added: "The majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU; the majority of its representatives elected to the Northern Ireland assembly want to remain in the Customs Union and the Single Market; and it is likely that the majority of people living in Northern Ireland will remain European citizens after Brexit, because of their unique status as dual Irish/British citizens under the Good Friday Agreement."

Leo Varadkar made it clear that commitments in the Brexit negotiations so far need to be upheld.

"As the negotiations move forward, we will continue to rely on your support and solidarity as we work to ensure that what has been promised in theory is delivered in practice. There can be no backsliding.

"So, it is important that these commitments in the legal text of the Withdrawal Agreement, and firmly embedded in the UK’s future relationship with the EU, whatever shape that ultimately takes.

"For my part, I hope that it will be as close and deep as possible and consistent with the need for the Union to protect our internal market and the Customs Union."

"The European ideal has always been inspired by a spirit of optimism and a belief in a better future. That ideal has been tested, but has not been broken. We have a renewed appetite to face the challenges of the future," Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on #FutureofEurope pic.twitter.com/JVGuzIBREQ — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 17, 2018

