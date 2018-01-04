’Scissor Sister’ Linda Mulhall released from prison

A woman involved in one of the countries most notorious killings has been released from prison.

Linda Mulhall became known as one half of the "Scissor Sisters" and received a 15-year sentence in 2005 for the manslaughter of Farah Swaleh Noor.

Mulhall walked out of the Dochas Centre prison on Tuesday, according to The Herald.

Her younger sister Charlotte, who committed the murder, is serving a life sentence for the gruesome killing.

The sisters found guilty of the killing after a drinking session at their mother’s home in Summerhill.

They chopped up the 38-year-old’s body, before dumping his headless remains in the Royal Canal at Ballybough.

The court heard on the day of the brutal killing Linda, Charlotte, their mother Kathleen Mulhall and her partner Mr Noor had been drinking heavily in the city centre.

Linda told gardaí that back in their mother’s flat, the women took ecstasy with Mrs Mulhall crushing a tablet into the victim’s drink so they were all on the same "buzz".

Farah is said to have made a pass at Linda, but telling him to get his hands off her sister Charlotte picked up a Stanley blade and cut his throat.

Linda admitted hitting the victim a lot of times over the head with a hammer.

The pair dragged his body into the bathroom of her mother’s flat and spent hours cutting it up with a bread knife and hammer.

He suffered more than 20 stab wounds to his body.

Mr Noor’s torso and limbs were spotted by passers-by in the canal 10 days later.

The severed head was taken in a separate bag on the bus to Tallaght where it was buried and reburied in a number of locations. It has never been recovered.