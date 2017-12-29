’Long, dark day’ as second Mayo drowning victim laid to rest

The funeral mass of a man killed in Louisburgh, Co Mayo on Christmas Day has taken place.



Declan Davitt died along with his friend Martin Needham when the SUV they were travelling in was swept down the Carrowniskey River.



It has been described as a "long, dark day" for the community.







The life of Declan Davitt was ended far too soon by a "cruel, random, mischance".



The words of Father Mattie Long, who was paying tribute to the 26-year-old at the Church of the Holy Family.



The funeral of Mr Davitt today follows that of his lifelong friend, 27-year-old Martin Needham.



The pair died when their jeep was swept downstream after entering the Carrowniskey River in the early hours of Christmas morning.



Father Long told mourners how Mr Davitt worked in agriculture in New Zealand for four years, and many of his friends had made the trip to Louisburgh for the funeral.







A large number of people who came to pay their respects was such that the mass was relayed in the nearby community centre for those who couldn’t get into the church.



Father Long paid tribute to Gardai, rescue services and locals for the way they responded to the emergency - on what he called a "long, dark, day" for the community.