’Jobstown’ review will include evidence given by gardai at trial: Policing Authority

The Garda review into the ’Jobstown case’ will include the evidence given by gardaí at the trial, the Policing Authority has said.

By Cormac O’Keeffe

The Public Accounts Committee questioned Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan at its last meeting on July 13 about the ’lessons learned’ review she had set up, specifically would it include the garda evidence, but failed to get complete clarity on the issue.

But the authority said that in a private meeting yesterday with Garda management it was told the review of the ’Jobstown case’ would cover the garda evidence.

Paul Murphy TD, one of the defendants found not guilty at the trial, has called for a public inquiry, alleging perjury by garda witnesses.

In a statement the authority said it had considered “a number of recent unsuccessful prosecutions”, including the Jobstown case, with Garda management at their meeting, which was held in private.

“The Authority considers that there are situations where, as a matter of good practice, when prosecutions fail there should be a review to learn what went wrong," the statement said.

It said that, although mindful of cases still before the courts, it was keen to understand the full scope of the ’lessons learned’ review set up by Gardaí in relation to the Jobstown case.

“They [the authority] were reassured to note that the review would encompass the incident on the day, the investigation and the evidence,” said the statement.

The statement went on: “The review will consider the events in the context of the rule of law, human rights, the Code of Ethics established by the Authority, and Garda policy.”

The authority said it would keep in touch with the review as it proceeded.

“The authority encouraged the deputy commissioners to ensure that learning from inquiries, GSOC cases and internal Garda reviews feeds into the training curriculum in order for the lessons learned to be embedded,” said the statement.

Commissioner O’Sullivan was not at the meeting as she is away on holiday.

Full Policing Authority statement can be read here

The Irish Examiner’s coverage of the PAC’s July meeting can be read here