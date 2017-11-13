RSA warns of 'added dangers and challenges' in winter months

Road safety chiefs are urging everyone to take extra care on the roads after two fatalities over the weekend.

A 70-year-old male cyclist died in a road traffic collision in Co Meath yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman died when the car she was travelling in collided with another car in Kerry on Saturday.

Brian Farrell from the RSA said it is important people take precautions heading into the winter months.

"At this time of year there are added dangers and challenges to using the roads whether you're a cyclist, pedestrian or motorist," he said.

"Being seen is probably the most important thing you need to do. If you're a driver it means using your dipped headlights - daytime running lights as we call them - and if you're a pedestrian or cyclist wearing the hi-vis jacket, making sure you have lights on the bike," he added.