Royal Irish Academy elects new President

Professor Michael Peter Kennedy has been elected as the 56th President of the Royal Irish Academy.

The Royal Irish Academy, established in 1785, is Ireland's leading body of experts in the sciences and humanities.

Kennedy succeeds Professor Mary E. Daly who was elected as the Academy's first female President in 2014.

He is the first president from University College Cork.

Professor Kennedy said that he is honoured to be elected President and that he sees the all-island Academy playing a key advisory role in Ireland's response to the challenges and opportunities of Brexit.