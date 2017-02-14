Routine traffic stop leads to seizure of €344k worth of MDMA and Zanax

Gardaí have seized around €344,000 worth of controlled drugs and Zanax tablets in Kildare.

A Garda checkpoint stopped a car at Curragh Farm in Kildare Town yesterday evening for having no tax or insurance.

When officers searched the car, they found 6.5kg of MDMA with an estimated street value of €325,000 and a large quantity of Zanax tablets valued at around €19,000.

A garda spokesperson said: "A man in his late 30s and a woman in her early 30s were arrested today in the Naas area and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station."