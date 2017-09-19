Roscommon woman wins €500,000 on scratch card just one month after winning €25,000

A Roscommon woman who won €25,000 on a scratch card in August has today won a further €500,000.

The woman works as a carer and who wishes to remain anonymous has said she is "shaking" after winning half a million euro on an All Cash scratch card.

“I’m still absolutely shaking. I could work for a lifetime and still never have a half million euro, it’s like I’m living in a dream," she said while sitting in the National Lottery offices.

"To us, the €25,000 scratch card win a couple of weeks was life-changing! I wouldn’t usually spend €20 on a scratch card but I won €20 on the €130 million EuroMillions draw last Friday so instead of taking the cash, I took the scratch card instead – it’s amazing really."

The winning €20 All Cash Spectacular scratch card was sold at the Centra store on Elphin Street in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

“We really don’t know what on earth to do with our €500,000 prize," she said.

"We won €25,000 in August and the only thing that we have bought so far was a new bed so we’re going to have to start thinking a lot bigger! I have always wanted a new kitchen and to do up the house so now we have the opportunity to make some big changes."

Meanwhile, another happy player to win big today was a delighted Donegal man who made the long trip down from the North West to claim his Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 which he won in last Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The Donegal man who also wished to keep his win private, purchased his lucky Quick Pick in the Centra Store in Muff, Co. Donegal.

“I’ll certainly have no problems spending this,” he beamed.

“I have a meeting arranged with my bank manager so we’re going to pay off the mortgage and put a fund aside for the children who will be starting college soon.

"We’ll probably have enough left for a trip to Disneyland for all of the family so it’ll be money well spent,” he said.