Rodent infestation a problem as 69 enforcement orders served on businesses in 2017

Back to Ireland Home

69 enforcement orders were served on businesses last year.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland say that is a drop of over a third compared to 2016.

Food inspectors served 64 closure orders around the country as well as one Improvement Order and four Prohibition Orders.

Among the issues dealt with, were evidence of rodent infestation and droppings; failure to maintain temperatures of foodstuffs; filthy conditions and unsuitable food storage facilities.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Rodent infestation, Food Safety Authority

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland