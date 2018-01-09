Rodent infestation a problem as 69 enforcement orders served on businesses in 2017

69 enforcement orders were served on businesses last year.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland say that is a drop of over a third compared to 2016.

Food inspectors served 64 closure orders around the country as well as one Improvement Order and four Prohibition Orders.

Among the issues dealt with, were evidence of rodent infestation and droppings; failure to maintain temperatures of foodstuffs; filthy conditions and unsuitable food storage facilities.

- Digital Desk