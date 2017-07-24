Robert Cusack changes plea in Limerick murder trial

A man has pleaded guilty to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his stepfather, who is on trial accused of murder at the Central Criminal Court.

Robert Cusack (28), of Abington, Murroe had pleaded not guilty to impeding the apprehension of Alan McNamara. Mr Cusack was rearraigned today and pleaded guilty.

Robert Cusack

His stepfather, Alan ’Cookie’ McNamara, (51), from Mountfune, Murroe, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew ’AOD’ O’Donoghue on Saturday June 20, 2015 at the Road Tramps motorcycle clubhouse at Mountfune.

Mr McNamara’s trial is continuing.

Alan McNamara

When the jury returned to court today, Mr Cusack had already made his plea and was no longer present in court.

Justice Paul McDermott told the jury that Mr Cusack had pleaded guilty to the impeding offence and will be dealt with at a later date. He added: "That matter no longer concerns you in any way."

He further told the seven men and four women that evidence will continue in relation to Mr McNamara tomorrow following some "reorganising".

The trial has previously heard that Mr McNamara, a member of the Caballeros motorcycle club, shot Mr O’Donoghue at the gates to the Road Tramps clubhouse in Murroe.

The previous evening three members of the Road Tramps had confronted Mr McNamara after he was seen wearing a waistcoat with the Caballeros colours at a pub in Doon, Co Limerick. One of the Road Tramps punched him in the face and they took his waistcoat from him.