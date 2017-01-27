Roadside drug tests from March

Roadside drug-testing will begin in March.

The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardaí are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

They will also test for prescription drugs.

However, drivers are being reassured that they will not be penalised if they are taking medicines under the direction of a doctor or pharmacist.

The AA's Conor Faughnan expects there to be legal challenges to the tests:

"It's a necessary part of legislating in this country - put it all out there and make sure you think it's tight enough. (Then,) when it gets challenged and you have your ruling from the Supreme Court, you then have a bullet-proof law that can last," he said.