Road users warned to be careful as Storm Fionn brings dangerous conditions nationwide

Storm Fionn has created dangerous driving conditions across the country.

There is snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide yellow alert in place until 9am.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place today for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110km an hour expected.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says motorists need to be extra careful.

"The danger of ice and snow is it’s going to take you longer to stop your vehicle so you really do need to slow down and leave extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front," he said.

"With the high winds that are forecast we really have to watch out for downed trees and branches, especially on our back roads."

Another storm is on the way just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until 9am this morning.

However there is a yellow wind warning for Munster Leinster and Galway until tomorrow, with an orange gale force warning for coastal counties.

"There's a rapidly deepening depression heading towards the west coast, with the gale warnings that are out there now," said Met Eireann forecaster Klara Finkele.

"That will bring heavy rain this evening and tonight. That's clearing quickly overnight to scattered showers."

- Digital Desk