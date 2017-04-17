Road users urged to take extra care today

Road users are being urged to be extra careful this St Patrick’s weekend.

Cities and town across the country will have scheduled road closures to accommodate festivities and traffic volumes are also expected to be high.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says it is important people take time to plan their journeys this weekend.

"Anybody who’s travelling on the roads today, and there will be many thousands taking unfamiliar journeys, just be aware that there are closures, there are diversions, there are parades happening in towns, in villages the length and breadth of the country.

"Wherever you are you may well find yourself delayed by parade traffic so you will need to allow yourself extra time."

Details of road closures can be found here.