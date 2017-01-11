Road users urged to take care on roads over the coming days

The Road Safety Authority is urging road users to take care over the coming days, with snow, ice and blizzard conditions expected.

A status orange weather warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is in place for the next 48 hours.

A yellow warning comes into effect for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon early tomorrow morning.

Cold overnight with showers of hail, sleet, and snow in Ulster & Connacht. Rain in Munster with snow on higher ground. Lows +2 to -1 Celcius — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2017

Communications Manager with the RSA is Brian Farrell: "Visibility is going to be reduced if there is heavy snowfall, so turn on the fog lights and your headlights as well to make sure that you can see and be seen.

"And critically, slow down."