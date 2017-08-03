Road safety campaigners appeal for return of ’Mrs Doyle’ signs

Road safety campaigners are appealing for life sized cardboard cut outs of Mrs. Doyle to be returned.

Two signs of the Father Ted favourite were stolen over the past 24 hours in County Mayo.

They’d been erected by the council and the Gardai to alert drivers and GAA fans to take a break over the Bank holiday weekend and avoid driver fatigue.

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer with Mayo County Council, says sign vandalism is nothing new but theft of safety campaign signs is and he appealed for those responsible to remember the whole purpose of the campaign was to save lives.
