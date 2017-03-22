Road hauliers want penalty points for cyclists

Road hauliers say they want cyclists to be subject to penalty points.

The Oireachtas Transport Committee has also heard a call from the Irish Road Haulage Association for new laws banning cyclists and pedestrians wearing headphones on public roads.

The group's President Verona Murphy says action needs to be taken from a road safety perspective.

She said: "The provisions in relation to cycling should be made around the safety of the cyclist from the perspective of protecting themselves - helmets, hi-vis jackets.

"Cyclists will take risks that we don’t encourage, we can't do anything about them, the visibility from a truck is restricted.

"I think maybe cyclists should undergo a course, and to have to have passed that course, and be equally susceptible to penalty points for bad practices."