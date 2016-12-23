Road fatality in the North as Taoiseach urges motorists to take care on roads

A man has died in a crash on the M1 Motorway in the North.

Police say his Honda Civic car struck the central reservation at Tamnamore between junctions 13 and 14 this afternoon.

The road remains closed and there are major delays in the area.

Hundreds of thousands of people have hit the roads for the Christmas exodus.

The major roads around the country are expected to be busy for several hours, as people leave the major cities to more rural areas for Christmas.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has asks motorists to take care on the roads, and consider other people who might be on the road alongside them: "Remember there are other road users out there and we don’t want to hear about any unfortunate tragedies on our roads this Christmas or indeed at any time.

"I do hope that given the challenges that we face, people take the time to assimilate the Christmas message and have time with their families."