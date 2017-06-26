Road deaths down by 11, but gardaí say 'totally selfish' drink-driving still a problem

A total of 76 people have died on the country's roads so far this year, 11 fewer than in the same period last year.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have launched their summer enforcement campaign and are appealing to all road users to take care on the roads over the summer months.

Recent figures also show that more than half of all fatalities (52%) occur on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Last July we announced we were going to increase our focus on driving under the influence…Although most heard that message, many did not. There have been an additional 1,000 drivers arrested compared to the previous 11-month period.

"The message is still not getting through to some so can I take this opportunity to remind drivers that drink- or drug-driving is totally unacceptable, totally selfish and will continue to be a core focus of our roads policing activity. It costs lives on our roads, there is no other way to put it."