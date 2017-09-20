RNLI rescue two sailors from capsized dinghy in Dublin Bay
Two sailors have been rescued from a capsized dinghy in Dublin Bay this morning.
It happened shortly before 9am off the West Pier at Dun Laoghaire.
Two walkers on the pier saw the incident and raised the alarm.
The female sailors were picked up by the RNLI Inshore lifeboat before the dinghy entered the Dublin Port shipping lane.
They did not need medical attention.
