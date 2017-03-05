RNLI evacuates ill Bere Island resident in 60s

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat launched early this morning to assist a Bere Island resident in need of medical attention.

The resident, in his 60s, was experiencing chest pains.

The lifeboat left around 4.38am and berthed at Lawrence Cover Marina around 20 minutes later.

As the casualty lived over a kilometre away, the local West Cork Rural Transport bus was organised to bring three lifeboat crew to the man’s house to provide casualty care.

Shortly after, the man was then transferred from his home to the waiting lifeboat.

Once aboard, the lifeboat returned to Castletownbere lifeboat station to a waiting ambulance which provided medical care.

He was then transferred to hospital to receive further medical attention.