River Shannon overflows as Storm Brian brings wind and rain to south and west

Latest: Parts of the country have been affected by flooding as Storm Brian makes landfall.

In Limerick the River Shannon has overflowed with emergency crews being deployed while flooding in other areas of the south and west have also been reported.

The Orange wind warning and Yellow rain warnings remain in place.

Sandbags in the Spanish Arch area of Galway City today. Picture: PA

Cork County Council has asked members of the public to avoid coastal areas and exercise extreme caution while driving.

All the county's public water supply schemes are back in action after the outages caused by Ophelia.

In relation to roads in Cork:

The Longfield Bridge in Mallow will close;

R632 Ladysbridge to Garryvoe remains closed;

R594 closed at Madore, north of Skibbereen.

Cork County Council’s 24 hour incident number 021 4800048 is open and will remain so throughout the weekend.

The Council will continue to monitor the situation over the coming hours. Any developments will be posted on the Council's website, as well as on the Council's Facebook and Twitter account.

Earlier:

Storm Brian brings wind and rain to south and west; whole country will be affected later

Members of the public have been urged to heed safety warnings as Storm Brian approaches from the Atlantic.

The eye of the storm is passing over the country this morning. Met Éireann is warning that some flooding is expected, especially in coastal regions where very high seas are also forecast.

Orange level wind warnings are in effect for coastal counties to the south and west, with very strong winds this morning, while a yellow rainfall warning has also been declared for those areas.

In the afternoon, strong to gale force northwest winds will develop countrywide with severe gusts around coasts. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thundery downpours, will continue to occur across the country. Top temperatures of 13C or 14C are forecast.

Tomorrow will bring better weather, with bright spells and scattered showers. However, rain will spread from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening.

A motorist powers through flood water on Cork's newly opened Centre Park Road. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Power

It is thought the storm's progress may affect efforts to re-connect the 36,000 customers who are still without power following Hurricane Ophelia.

Derek Hynes from ESB Network has thanked customers for their patience and pledged that no one will be left behind.

He said: "We'd like to thank everybody who heeded the warnings, who phoned us at 1850 372 999 and who put information into our website to give us locations and details about fallen wires and unsafe situations."

Flooding

On this occasion, the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) said Brian does not present exceptional public safety issues.

Sean Hogan from the NECG said: "The OPW (Office of Public Works) has been monitoring river and coastal areas and while the situation in some urban areas is being kept under review, there is no expectation of major flooding.

"Some minor works are taking place in some more predictable areas in Cork and Limerick where flooding may take place and the Defence Forces are assisting in Limerick."

Safety

The Irish Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn says rough seas and extreme weather might look exciting but getting too close can be risky.

""The timing is unfortunate. It's bad winter weather, but hopefully won't be as mad as Monday (when Ophelia struck)," he said.

"For anyone who's going near the sea, our advice is to stay back, stay dry and stay high. If you do see somebody in trouble, don't hesitate to dial 112 and ask for the Coastguard."