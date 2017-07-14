Riot squad teams deployed over 370 times at Portlaoise prison last year

Riot squad teams were deployed over 370 times at Portlaoise maximum security prison last year.

New figures show the Irish Prison Services 'Control and Restraint’ teams were dispatched 273 times at Mountjoy while, riot teams were called into action 102 times at Cloverhill in 2016.

According to the Prison Officers’ Association, the numbers indicate the level of risk faced by prison officers in this country on the job every day.

John Cuffe, criminologist and a former senior prison officer outlines when control teams are deployed.

"We call in a control and restraint team when your staff are in danger and other prisoners are in danger," he said.

"It's to quell that disturbance and outbreak of trouble as quickly and as efficiently as possible with the least amount of risk and damage to the people involved."