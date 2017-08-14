Rio report Judge criticises governance at Olympic Council of Ireland

An inquiry into alleged ticket touting at the Olympic games in Rio last year says it was hampered by the fact that many of the participants chose not to cooperate.

A report by retired Judge Carroll Moran criticises the governance at the Olympic Council of Ireland and finds that accounting procedures were not robust.

The 226 page report says it was hampered by the fact that it would not compel witnesses to attend.

A number of the principals did not engage with the process because of a right against self incrimination.

While Judge Carroll Moran has said this undermined his ability to get a full understanding of the facts he does not think there should be a Commission of investigation into the ticketing scandal.

He identifies a 1 million dollar payment by a company called THG to the Olympic Council of Ireland to become the authorised ticketing agent but says it is not clear how the company intended to recoup the money.

He finds the ticketing agreements with THG show more concern for the commercial interests of the company than for athletes families and supporters.

The report suggests when the OCI appointed Pro Ten as the ticketing agent for the Rio Olympics, this only only disguised the continuing role of THG.

It also questions whether a €60,000 a year honorarium paid to OCI president Pat Hickey is in keeping with the spirit of the organisation.

However, Carroll Moran does point to what he calls a palpable sense of openness which is now evident in the OCI and he says meaningful reform is already underway in the organisation.