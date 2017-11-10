Rio Olympics ticket-touting court case suspended
The Brazilian ticket-touting court case in which Pat Hickey was expected to testify at the end of November has been suspended.
The Supreme Court in Brazil has confirmed tonight that an injunction to suspend the case, already granted to THG executive Kevin Mallon, extends to all others listed in the case.
Both Mr Hickey and Mr Mallon were due to appear at a local court in Rio de Janeiro on the afternoon of November 29.