Right to homecare, transport and befriending services among supports required for elderly: Alone

As the world celebrates the International Day of the Older Person there are calls for the Government to invest in more supports for the elderly.

Ireland's older population is set to reach 1.4 million over the next 30 years.

Campaigners say quality home care packages are needed, as well as grants for home adaptations.

CEO of charity Alone Sean Moynihan said: "We have to remember that some people have a really positive old age and retirement. But...around 10% of the people we work with can’t afford to heat their house.

"For every house we have, we have 25 applications.

"One in 10 older people struggles with loneliness and isolation that actually shortens their lives. We want to support them and leave no older person behind."

He said a campaign is underway to get a right to homecare in the community so that people can age at home, but that as well as homecare, good transport and befriending services were necessary.

He also said a single point of contact was required for elderly people, to advise them on all the supports that are available.