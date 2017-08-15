'Right to die' issue cannot be swept under the carpet, says Dublin TD
15/08/2017 - 09:07:55Back to Ireland Home
A Dublin TD is calling for debate around 'right to die' legislation.
People Before Profit's Gino Kenny is expected to bring forward a Bill on the issue in September.
Fianna Fáil have previously said they will give their TDs a free vote on the 'Dying with Dignity' Bill.
Deputy Kenny says it needs to be dealt with.
"It's a controversial issue, but I think it's an issue we need to at last have a debate on," he said.
"These cases keep coming up and we need to address it instead of sweeping it under the carpet."
Join the conversation - comment here