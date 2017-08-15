'Right to die' issue cannot be swept under the carpet, says Dublin TD

A Dublin TD is calling for debate around 'right to die' legislation.

People Before Profit's Gino Kenny is expected to bring forward a Bill on the issue in September.

Fianna Fáil have previously said they will give their TDs a free vote on the 'Dying with Dignity' Bill.

Deputy Kenny says it needs to be dealt with.

"It's a controversial issue, but I think it's an issue we need to at last have a debate on," he said.

"These cases keep coming up and we need to address it instead of sweeping it under the carpet."