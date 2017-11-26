Richard the III exhibition attracts thousands to Galway Science and Technology Festival

Tens of thousands of people are heading to NUI Galway today as part of the Galway Science and Technology Festival.

Among the highlights on display is a 500-year-old cold-case following the discovery of King Richard the III’s skeleton in a car park in the UK.

A 3D exhibition of the bones was on view to the public at Galway Shopping Centre yesterday, before moving back to campus today.

Professor Donal Leach is the Dean of Science at NUI Galway - he says they’re expecting up to 20,000 people later.

"We don’t count them all - we try - but that’s what we expect. We had up to and maybe over 20,000 last year," said Mr Leach.

"All the family, young and old, everything from kitchen chemistry to the bug doctor including Richard III’s skeleton, a suit of armour and the story.