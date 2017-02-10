Richard Bruton: Schools play vital role in students' mental health

The Minister for Education says schools have a vital role to play in safeguarding students' wellbeing and mental health.

Richard Bruton is attending an Education Forum in Cork this morning and will also visit a number of schools to get feedback on how his Action Plan for Education is working on the ground.

Minister Bruton says he's committed to bringing back guidance counselling in schools, and introducing a wellbeing programme at junior cycle.

"You know the idea of one adult that you can trust is recognised as being something that's really important to mental resilience and I think schools often provide that."