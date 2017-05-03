Richard Bruton: Fine Gael members not bound by Citizens Assembly recommendations

A Fine Gael minister has said his party's members will not be bound by the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on abortion.

Richard Bruton said TDs still have to do their own jobs as legislators and make recommendations to the rest of the Oireachtas.

He's been asked in the Dáil today whether Fine Gael's members of a new Oireachtas committee will uphold the call to allow abortion under all circumstances up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

But the Education Minister said TDs themselves have to make that call.

The legislature does have to do its work,” he said. “While we welcome the view of the Citizens Assembly, it is an input into our work and I think it is recognised that we now need an Oireachtas committee that will be comprised of both senators and members of the Dáil to tease through those and come back to the Dáil with recommendations.”